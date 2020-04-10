Foreign worker with expired passport arrested for jogging during MCO

SIBU: A 39-year-old jogger was detained at a construction site at Sibu Jaya at about 4.35pm yesterday afternoon for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said upon checking, the man, a foreign national, was also found in possession of an expired passport.

“He committed an offence under the Immigration Act for possessing an expired passport,” he said in a media statement.

Stanley said a police patrol car chanced upon the man, in sports gear, jogging alone at the construction site yesterday afternoon.

He said the man told police that he was staying alone at a room provided by the housing developer and had not been working since the MCO went into effect.

“The man was later taken to the Sibu General Hospital for Covid-19 screening and the result was negative.”