Hardware stores enforce social distancing in compliance with MCO

SIBU: Hardware stores here are enforcing social distancing in compliance with the movement control order (MCO).

A check yesterday found some hardware stores were not even allowing customers to enter.

They blocked the entrance and took orders from customers, who waited outside.

One owner, who did not wish to be named, said he wished his customers could enter the premises and select what they wanted to purchase, but did not want to risk spreading Covid-19.

“That is why we blocked the main entrance and only allow our customers to make their orders and payment at the doorstep,” said the owner of the store near the bus terminal.

A shop assistant of another store near Delta Mall, who also did not wish to be named, said they marked the floor to enable customers to practise social distancing.

“We are happy to see customers here do cooperate by strictly following the social distancing practices,” she added.

Hardware stores are now allowed to open between 7am and 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.