Huawei to continue focus ICT infrastructure, smart devices

KUCHING: Huawei will continue to focus on the development of ICT infrastructure and smart devices in Malaysia for 2020, in spite of the global pandemic and as economic recession looms ahead.

On Huawei’s plans for Malaysian in 2020, Huawei Malaysia chief executive officer Michael Yuan noted that the digital economy is considered a new driver of global economic growth for the next couple of years.

“Here, Huawei will be continuing to focus on the development of ICT infrastructure and smart devices to empower digital and intelligent transformation,” Yuan told The Borneo Post.

“Although 2020 is starting to look like a critical year for Huawei due to the global pandemic and moving into an economic recession.

“We are positive that we can overcome this by doing what we do best; providing our ICT expertise for industry development and grow our enterprise business in Malaysia, further solidifying Huawei’s position as a leading ICT solutions provider in the industry.”

As per Huawei’s press statement on its latest annual report, sales revenue from Huawei’s enterprise business reached CNY89.7 billion in 2019, up 8.6 per cent year-on-year.

Yuan observed that the implications of the growing pandemic have certainly posed new challenges to businesses across the world.

“At Huawei, when we are faced with challenges, we work to explore all ways to overcome them.

“We are in the age of digitalisation and because of the pandemic, we saw an increase surge of internet traffic.

“We can work remotely via online conference, cloud storage access and more.

“This puts Huawei in high demand to provide a stable internet infrastructure to the public.”

Yuan highlighted that Huawei also works with various vendors and even local government across 170 countries to ensure stable and secure network to address the ever-growing demand of online activities.