Majority says ‘Yes’ to MCO extension in Borneo Post Online poll

KUCHING: An overwhelming number of people who took a poll on Borneo Post Online’s Facebook page want the Movement Control Order (MCO), which was implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19, to be extended.

Putrajaya had planned to lift the MCO on April 14 but many respondents felt that the extension was necessary due to the number of new cases still being detected in Sarawak and the country as a whole.

More than 1,800 people had taken the survey and 87 per cent voted ‘Yes’ for the MCO’s extension.

Facebook user Niponi Undek commented that the Health Ministry should not take the risk to end the MCO next week.

“We still have cases detected. Still lots of samples not analysed yet. Still many cases in ICU, wards, quarantine centre. I highly recommend the MCO for another 14 days,” he said.

Peter Ugh said that it must be extended at all costs and resources available as health was of paramount importance to the people.

Another Facebook user, Alice Chua, said that though extending the MCO would be bad for businesses, people’s lives were more important.

“Businesses can be rebuilt, but not our life,” she said.

Similarly, Francis Nyurang Ding urged the government not to do the MCO half-heartedly but to continue the MCO to prevent a recurrence of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Do it right the first time,” he said.

A few Facebook users who commented on the poll suggested that the government should take a different pproach instead of just extending the MCO.

“I would say selective lockdown only. Ban all groups gathering, all educational institutions to remain closed for the time being,” said Bai Alan.

Malaysians are expected to find out at 4pm today if the MCO would be extended at a press conference by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The MCO was initially enforced from March 18 to March 31, but extended to April 14.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 109 new cases, bringing the confirmed infections to 4,228 and two new deaths, bringing the total fatality to 67.