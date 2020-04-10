Mayor ‘on top of things’ – DG

KOTA KINABALU: Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman has been ‘on top of things’ especially with the opening of Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Disaster Operations Control Center to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic here, said DBKK director general Noorliza Awang Alip.

She said these difficult times called for the people to cooperate and practice tolerance in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“This is also the time for understanding and compassion. A week before the (movement) control order announcement, the Mayor had ordered the officers to prepare their respective teams.

“I have also been with the Minister and Mayor to the State Health Office to obtain the actual position at that time,” Noorliza said in a posting on her Facebook page here yesterday.

“All the initial preparations were made to prepare the team and the needs for the welfare of the victims. We began to move in teams or with our respective teams.

The Mayor will go either alone or with me or a related officer. His movements were not publicized because he does not like publicity. A lot of preparation has been done.

“With the opening of the Disaster Operations Control Center, the Mayor is always on top of things. As early as 5am, he would visit the high impact areas and give us directions through WhatsApp,” she shared.

Noorliza said that in addition to the district meetings, the Kota Kinabalu City Mayor also attended meetings such as the state level and State Command Center meetings.

“Therefore, all the actions of the DBKK have been informed and approved by the State Government. You may wonder why this posting, I just want to shed some light on the role of the DBKK and also, especially, the Mayor for the past few weeks.

“When you judge, please don’t be too harsh. We know we’re not the best, but we try to do our best. We’re here and we know what we’re going through,” she said.