MBKS goes extra mile, installs sanitisation tent at Stutong market (Video)

KUCHING: Shoppers at Stutong Wet Market here are now required to undergo a full-body disinfection upon entry.

Observations by The Borneo Post this morning revealed that shoppers were seen undergoing temperature checks before proceeding to enter the sanitising tent, where a fan blows a mist of sanitising substance over their bodies.

They were also required to scan a QR Code to register for the Qmunity app, a location tracking app which will assist authorities to track movements of people for Covid-19 contact tracing.

Kuching South City Commission (MBKS) Dato Wee Hong Seng told reporters that the full-body disinfection initiative began its trial run in Stutong Wet Market since yesterday.

Should the initiative go smoothly, it will also be implemented in other wet markets within the council’s jurisdiction, he said.

“As you know Stutong has one of the busiest markets in Kuching, so we start from here. If this goes smoothly, then we go to other markets,” he said.

Wee pointed out that the full-body disinfection was set up to make sure all precautions were taken in the council’s effort to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the state.

However, he added that this effort will also depend on the public’s cooperation as he noticed that there were several individuals entering the wet market without undergoing the procedures.

“I can see that there are are still going through ‘jalan tikus’ (when entering the wet market), because it is easier and convenient. I appeal to the public to please follow the procedures.

“It is very simple for all of you to do – you just have to walk a few more steps and come here (at the main entrance) to get the procedures done. Also (when shopping), they should practice social distancing.”