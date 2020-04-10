MCO changes Church traditions this year

KUCHING: Most Christians in Sarawak have accepted that they need to change the way they observe religious traditions for now following the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) outbreak that is currently plaguing the world.

With the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, many said they have little to no choice but to stay at home and follow orders from not only the government but the churches as well.

This year, Good Friday which is normally observed by Christians by fasting from dawn till evening and going to church for prayers will definitely be observed differently following the MCO enforced by the government.

“Normally, my family and I will observe Good Friday like many other Christians by fasting and going to the Good Friday Mass. The feeling of joy is when you can go for the Mass and venerate the Cross,” said Sarawak Dayak National Union senior vice president and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

Gira opined that with the MCO in force, the Holy Week is different as Christians cannot physically participate in the Good Friday procession and the Stations of the Cross, and go for Confession and other Holy Week masses.

He however hoped that during the MCO period everyone would stay at home and for the MCO to end soon.

“We who are staying in town are very fortunate because we still can follow the mass through live streaming,” he added.

As for Easter Sunday after Good Friday, Gira said that his family would usually go to Mass together after which the younger children would have fun and share the Easter eggs and the day would end with a family meal.

Meanwhile, Philomena Dexclyn Siar said like Gira and his family, she and her family would fast on Good Friday and attend the Mass besides observing and attending Holy Saturday Vigil and Easter Sunday Mass.

“The best memories of Good Friday for me are when all of us prayed together as one big family. Having to observe the Holy Week in our own home this year, I have never felt so alone and the celebration is entirely different than in previous years,” she lamented.

Philomena is however metaphorical about the present situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the pandemic is “a cross that all Christians have to carry just like the one Jesus had to carry during the day of his crucifixion”.

Jescila Karim also said that while her family cannot observe Good Friday this year as usual, she understands what the world is going through right now and it is important for everyone to keep themselves safe.

“Normally, my family and I would prepare boiled eggs for Easter Sunday. I sure hope that all this situation caused by Covid-19 would end soon so that we can go back to our normal daily routine and traditions when there are special occasions like Good Friday,” said Jescila.

With the help of technology, most Christians in Sarawak are however thankful that they can still follow church services like Good Friday and Easter Sunday masses through live streaming on social media.

For Stanley Belayong Pok, who is a civil servant living in Kota Samarahan, said the pandemic teaches Christians to always put their faith before anything else and he has no problem following the services via live streaming.

Meanwhile, a SIB church elder Harry Pudun said this is the first time since he arrived in Kuching in 1990 from Limbang that his church will observe Good Friday without Passover or Easter services.

“In the past years, we always held services for three to four days, usually from Thursday night until Sunday morning, which included Good Friday. For SIB churches in Kuching, we normally had combined Easter services where all the SIB churches would come together,” said Harry.

Harry said his church would normally invite speakers from outside Kuching to minister during the three days services.

He said Easter was always a very lively and busy occasion for his church with many spiritual activities.

“We do not differentiate Good Friday from Easter as we only call it Easter or Passover. This year seems to be very strange as Easter is not celebrated as it used to be. It will be very quiet as we will not have big gatherings. I do hope that this pandemic will be over as soon as possible so that life can be normal again,” said Harry.

The MCO was first enforced on March 18 to 31 but was extended to April 14.

Following the MCO, all church masses and services in Sarawak have been suspended temporarily.