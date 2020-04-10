NECIC develops detailed SOP to ensure Covid-19-safe environment for kindergartens, early intervention, childcare centres

KUCHING: The Malaysian National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) has developed a detailed standard operating policy (SOP) to ensure a Covid-19-safe environment for early intervention centres (EIPs), childcare centres and kindergartens.

In a statement today, it stressed the importance of having all these centres to take hygiene and safe physical distancing measures seriously as the nation works together to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

NECIC noted that while children are thankfully not severely affected by this coronavirus pandemic, they are recognised to have asymptomatic infections and may possibly spread the virus to their families, teachers and other children.

“This Covid-19 safety SOP is written to guide early childhood centres to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease in the community when the centres reopen for operation.

“This guideline is written for the context of early childhood centres such as early intervention centres, childcare centres, kindergartens. However, parts of the guidelines may also apply to other centres that provide services to children and teenagers like schools, colleges, universities, and so on,” it said.

The SOP outlines in detail preventive measures required and adjustments to the school and class environment and schedule.

It covers in-depth areas such as training and preparation for the whole school community before the centre reopens; universal or basic prevention measures to undertake at all times and the signage required; continual health checks and screening required; specific prevention measures to take for the entire period from transport, arrival, entry to centre, teaching sessions, breaks, meals, toileting and leaving; specific instructions for the classroom environment and class-in-session; and staff meetings and training.

The guideline was written by NECIC, which comprises 26 non-governmental organisations involved in early childhood intervention. It is a ‘living’ document and will be revised accordingly with more understanding of the pandemic. It will also be made available in Malay and Chinese in the near future.

The full SOP is 16 pages long and available for download and use here.

NECIC hopes that the SOP will be useful for many working with children in a variety of settings.

“The SOP may need to be adapted to suit the unique local situation. However the basic principles of safe physical distancing, preventing crowding, limiting physical contact, keeping our hands and surfaces clean at all times must not be compromised.

“We also hope this SOP encourages others to prepare their own SOPs for various work environments. As members of the community, everyone plays an important role to help keep the Covid-19 pandemic in control,” it said.