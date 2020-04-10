PM calls for stricter control along Malaysia’s borders as fight against Covid-19 goes on

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called for the border security in the country to be tightened following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to April 28.

He said even though the situation in the country was now improving following steps taken to control the spread of Covid-19, Malaysia is surrounded by neighbouring countries which are also affected by the disease.

“I wish to inform that, along the borders of our country are many ‘lorong-lorong tikus’ (illegal routes).

“If we do not tighten our border security, those from other countries may enter illegally and bring the virus to our country.

“Therefore, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police, Armed Forces Chief, the Director General of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration. RELA and all the related agencies to tighten control along the country’s borders,” he said during a special press conference today.

He also pointed that as the prime minister, it was his responsibility to ensure the safety of the lives of Malaysians be they infants, youths, adults or senior citizens.

As such, he called on Malaysians to continue taking care of themselves, their families and those around them by continuing to comply with the MCO.