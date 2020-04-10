PM: MCO to be extended two more weeks to April 28

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced that the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was scheduled to end on April 14 after it came into effect on March 18 will be extended by two more weeks until April 28.

The MCO, which has gone on for nearly a month now, has succeeded in bringing the Covid-19 situation in the country under control, he said in a special press conference today.

“With the Ministry of Health’s advice, the MCO will be extended by two more weeks, from April 15 to April 28 to break the chain of infection and to ensure that the virus is eliminated,” he said.

“Kita jaga kita (We take care of each other),” Muhyiddin reiterated numerous times during his speech.

“The war against Covid-19 is not yet over, and we are doing well so far. If we persevere, we will win.”

