Pos Malaysia continues to serve the nation during MCO 

KUALA LUMPUR: When it comes to delivery services, Pos Malaysia is often the first that pops up in people’s mind.

Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) took effect on March 18 in a move to curb the spread Covid-19, Pos Malaysia, along with other essential service providers in the country, continues to play an important role in keeping the nation connected and essential goods accessible.

Its Group Chief Executive Officer, Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor, said Pos Malaysia is raising the bar to ensure uninterrupted postal and courier services to the public especially for those without the option to leave their homes such as patients in need of prescribed medicine or people with special needs requiring essential items delivered to their doorsteps.

“Our employees are working tirelessly around the clock to ensure deliveries are carried out daily so that essential goods and online purchases reach the customers during the MCO.

“The demand for parcel deliveries throughout the MCO has shown an increase in volume, due to the intensified online shopping activities by customers who have been staying at home…this is a good sign, as it shows that members of the public are adhering to the MCO guidelines and social distancing rule,” he told Bernama recently.

Syed Md Najib said during the MCO, patients who are confined at their homes can rely on Pos Malaysia to deliver their medicines from more than 160 government hospitals nationwide.

“The Health Ministry is offering free delivery of medicine through its Medicines By Post (UMP) service for three months until June 30…Pos Malaysia is proud to be part of this noble effort which eases the burden of patients during this challenging time, by delivering medication directly to their homes and keeping them safe indoors.

“We are also delivering essential goods as part of the Stay Home Essential campaign with eCommerce platform, Shopee, that aims to encourage customers to stay home and purchase their essential goods online, ensuring Malaysians that Pos Malaysia has the reach nationwide and ensure their letters, parcels and goods are safe,” he said.

He also reminded the public to ensure home addresses are used as their delivery address when making an online purchase as Pos Malaysia is unable to deliver goods to business addresses that are currently closed during the MCO period.

Syed Md Najib said Pos Malaysia has about 23,000 employees nationwide with over 15,000 workers in the frontline which include counter and processing services, transport management, mail and courier delivery.

He reassured that the company has implemented a very stringent health and safety measures to ensure that customers and frontline workers are well protected, and everyone will have peace of mind when dealing with Pos Malaysia.

“Pos Malaysia has taken the necessary precautionary measures where the counter services and delivery personnel are safeguarded through compulsory usage of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, along with the practice of social distancing of at least one metre, seat distancing and body temperature screening in across all post offices and outlets.

“For items delivered via our postmen or Pos Laju deliveries, contactless delivery is being practised where items received by customers will require no signature and only verbalisation of their IC number is required, hence reducing close contact between delivery personnel and customers,” he said.

He added that the operating hours for all Pos Malaysia outlets nationwide have been shortened, from the normal operating hours of 8.30am – 5.30pm to 8.30am – 3pm daily, while some of the outlets situated in private and government premises are closed during the MCO.

“Customers may make bill payment transactions and renewal of travel or auto insurance via posonline.com.my and can also use our EziBox parcel lockers as their delivery address, available at 255 location nationwide.

“Also, our online shipping platform, Pos Laju SendParcel, is still available, offering convenience, best rates, instant pricing quotes, free pick up services and autogenerated consignment notes.

“Pos Laju SendParcel offers drop-off services at 681 post offices, 99 Pos Laju Centres, 169 7-Eleven outlets and 170 Ezibox locations across the country,” he said, adding that its International mail services and Express Mail Service (EMS) are also available but limited to destination countries that are available during this time.

For additional convenience, he said Pos Malaysia is also in partnership with CollectCo, a leading parcel delivery and collection network for e-Commerce merchants and customers, and this extends Pos Laju’s delivery and collection services to 30 CollectCo partner outlets, which include convenience stores and pharmacies.

Syed Md Najib also urged the public to refrain themselves from spreading false news or information on social media which may create distrust and confusion related to Pos Malaysia.

“We encourage the public to stay united and follow the MCO rules during this trying time, as our collective efforts are needed to help the government flatten the virus growth curve.

At the same time, the spread of fake news and messages are seen as another set of virus that could potentially create mistrust and dampened everyone’s efforts to stay safe,” he said.

For assistance or enquiries, the public may get in touch with Pos Malaysia via AskPos at pos.com.my or Twitter handle @pos4you. — Bernama