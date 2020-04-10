redONE launches more affordable postpaid plans with more data

KUCHING: Malaysia’s largest and only postpaid Mobile Virtual Network Operator redONE Network Sdn Bhd (redONE) has launched new postpaid plans that offer more data to customers at lower prices while giving its subscribers 1GB of free data every day throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The telco company said in a press release the Amazing58 and Amazing38 postpaid plans launched on April 1 offer 60GB and 33GB of data respectively, along with unlimited calls to all networks.

These plans are targeted at savvy consumers who want to upgrade to a reliable postpaid line with redONE’s widest network coverage in Malaysia. redONE had previously given 10GB of free data to its subscribers to stay connected on social media in March and is currently giving 1GB of free data to its subscribers every day until the end of the MCO.

This initiative is aimed at helping redONE subscribers to remain connected while staying at home. Alerts and awareness information have also been conveyed across all communication platforms to keep redONE’s 1.2 million subscribers up to date with the latest developments of the MCO.

Meanwhile, redONE Customer Care and selected branches are still operating to assist customers during this period while customers are encouraged to download the redONE 1App to make bill payments conveniently via online transfer, or debit/credit card in the mobile app which eliminates to need to physically visit the branches.