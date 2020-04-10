SESB billing does not make sense for commercial users – association

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Employers Association (SEA) is aware that Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will use past three months’ record to issue bill for March, 2020 due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

For domestic users where everyone is staying at home this proposed procedure makes sense.

However for commercial, industrial users with office business forced to close, factories forced to tool down, the bills will add on additional burden for businesses now facing liquidity difficulty during this tight no-operation period, said SEA president Yap Cheen Boon.

Yap said SESB should instead issue bills to commercial and industrial businesses based on past three months for March with 50% discount applied on them. This is in recognition of the fact that MCO was effective for almost half of March.

For the month of April, he said 50% discount based on the bill for March should be applied further. This is in light of the obvious fact that most of economy is at complete standstill, and guesswork is not the right approach to be adhered to.

Once MCO is over, SESB personnel can verify the meter readings and catch up on the bills in subsequent months, when businesses are allowed to operate, and able to generate cashflow to pay.

After all, SESB has enough buffer based on the deposits that they have collected from every user, which would not dent the coffer but rather just delayed collection, thus in a sense allowing SESB to play a part in this crisis period together with everyone else, he pointed out in a statement yesterday.