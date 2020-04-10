SFC: Wild animals are not pets, leave them alone

KUCHING: The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) urges the public not to keep wild animals as pets, after it was made known that people were leaving such ‘pets’ in captivity while going home to their villages during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement Friday, SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who is also the Controller of Wild Life, said that wild animals are best to be left undisturbed in the wild.

“These ‘pets’ animals may be carriers of zoonotic diseases which can make them sick when they are weak due to stress and may infect humans, such as what we are now experiencing with the Covid-19, a disease suspected to transfer from pangolins to humans,” he said.

On Thursday SFC enforcement officers rescued a Crab-eating Macaque monkey, also known as “Macaca fascicularisis”, that was left to starve in Sibu.

SFC received a tip-off via phone call from the public. It was claimed that there was a monkey left by the owner who went back to village due to illness and left his monkey unattended following the MCO.

The rescued monkey is now being kept at a safe place.

Macaques in Sarawak were documented to be carriers of monkey malaria and other zoonotic diseases.

They are protected species under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998. Based on the said ordinance, any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells or is in possession of any protected animals shall be guilty of an offence and will face one-year jail and RM10,000 fine.

Members of the public can lodge a report to SFC if they find anyone keeping protected animals. Those with information on similar illegal activities are urged to call SFC hotlines at 016-8565564 or 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8223449 or 019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 or 018-9799778 (Miri).