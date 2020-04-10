Shift in consumer behaviour influences Internet speed in Malaysia — MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in Internet usage from video conferencing, e-learning and online shopping has contributed to an increase in the demand for higher broadband during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in a statement yesterday, said the compliance to MCO by staying at home saw a 23.5 per cent increase in Internet traffic flow nationwide in the first week of the order period and 8.6 per cent in the second week.

It said the increase in data usage has led to congestion and slowdown in download speed.

“This has had an impact on the user experience as it takes longer to download a content especially services that require high bandwidth such as high definition video streaming services,” it said.

The commission said that based on the report, ‘Mobile Experience during the Covid-19 pandemic: 4G Download Speed’ ??released by Opensignal, Malaysia’s 4G download speed dropped from 13.4 Megabits per second (Mbps) in early February to 8.8Mbps last week (March 23 to 29).

Following the shift in consumer behaviour, the same trend is being felt around the world as the service providers are faced with situations of increasing higher broadband usage that have never been experienced before, said MCMC.

“Internet and telecommunications providers are working hard to increase their bandwidth capacity to ensure delivery of essential service during the MCO period,” it added.

As such, MCMC said the telecommunications industry is currently strengthening its network performance through an additional investment of RM400 million as announced in the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) recently.

It said the commission and the service providers are working together to monitor the network performance and to ease challenges facing the service providers in carrying out their tasks, such as building additional infrastructure and maintenance of existing sites.

It expressed confidence of Malaysians getting a resilient digital connectivity with the implementation of all initiatives planned by the government with the support of the various stakeholders. — Bernama