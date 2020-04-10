Social media photos misrepresent conditions of Miri quarantine centre, says committee

MIRI: Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) has expressed regret over photos posted by an individual, who is currently under quarantine at the Teacher’s Training Institute (IPG Miri) here, that were made viral on social media complaining on the condition of the facility of the quarantine centre.

MDMC explained that individuals returning from foreign countries are deemed as high risk by the risk stratification method, hence it is appropriate to separate them from the rest of the travellers.

It reiterated that it is compulsory for all travellers returning from foreign countries to undergo the collection of Oropharyngeal (OP) swab to be sent for Covid-Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

As such, travellers deemed as high risk will be placed temporarily at Ministry of Health gazetted quarantine centre at IPG Miri to facilitate the process of taking swab and sending it for the PCR test.

“Those currently placed at IPG Miri are those who have returned to Miri from Turkmenistan, South Sudan and Singapore.

“One of the individuals had taken pictures of the room and the bed that had been prepared a day before occupancy. One of the photos showed a pillow was stained, but once it was highlighted by the individual upon entry, staff changes the room and the materials immediately.

“Appropriate explanation and reasoning was given by the staff and doctor on duty to the individual numerous times from the period of entry into the premise.

“As for the photos showing other rooms, they were taken from the remaining unused empty rooms. As per SOP, staff will only prepare room a day or minutes prior entry of room occupant to prevent dust or stain accumulating.

“Hence, it is unfortunate that the irresponsible individual posted the images in the social media and painting a false and negative impression to the community,” said MDMC in a press statement today.

The committee stressed that the process of collecting OP swab requires the Health Care Worker (HCW) to don full personal protective equipment (PPE) and use materials such as swabs, cold boxes and special specimen transport bottles.

Hence for this purpose, these individuals are placed at IPG Miri where such facilities are available and the process can be performed in a controlled and conducive environment.

“It is important to understand that HCW appearing in full PPE at designated quarantine hotel will cause undue anxiety and concern among the guests of hotel and their staffs.”

MDMC also clarified that these individuals would be transferred to the designated quarantine hotels once their PCR test result has come back as negative.

It also assured that the staff at IPG Miri are friendly and approachable and accommodate requests and delivery of personal items from family members to those currently stationed at IPG Miri.

“Despite this difficult period, MDMC aims to make the stay to be at least comfortable, and would like to emphasise that all these steps are taken to safeguard the health of the individual, those being quarantined at the designated hotel quarantine centres and the general population of Miri.”