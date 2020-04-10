State Govt receives face masks, PPE and goggles

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government received 52,000 face masks, 1,000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 200 sets of goggles donated by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Wylong Holdings Sdn Bhd and Le Xiao Yao (M) Sdn Bhd yesterday.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, who received the donations on behalf of the State Government, said the protective equipment aimed to support the frontliners, especially the healthcare workers, as well as the State Government in their fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In addition, he said Wylong Holdings Sdn Bhd would also deliver 70,000 pieces of face masks in stages.

“The medical supplies will be distributed to all the agencies whose personnel are working on the frontline when the items have been received.”

Safar, who is also the chairman of the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, expressed the State Government’s appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese Consulate General, Wylong Holdings Sdn Bhd and Le Xiao Yao (M) Sdn Bhd for contributing medical supplies in aid of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also present were Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, Deputy Chinese Consul General Wu Xiaoqing, Frank Han Kan Kong from Wylong Holdings Sdn Bhd and Le Xiao Yao (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Shawn Wong Yee Liang.