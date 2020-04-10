Uggah negative for Covid-19

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has been cleared of Covid-19 after his test result returned negative.

His press secretary Edward Subeng said the test result was received yesterday.

Apart from Uggah, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi and Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian also tested negative for Covid-19.

They were categorised as Covid-19 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases as they had attended a State Disaster Management Committee meeting on March 27 with Assistant Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Dr Jerip was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital on April 2 after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following confirmation that Dr Jerip was Covid-19 positive, those who attended the same meeting with him on March 27 were all ordered to undergo self-quarantine and be screened for the virus.

On Thursday, another Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah also tested negative for Covid-19.

They were screened for the virus and ordered to undergo self-quarantine as they had attended the food supply network sub-committee meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia on March 27 which was also attended by a Covid-19 positive case.

Both Awang Tengah and Fatimah chose to continue their self-quarantine until after their home surveillance order ends today.