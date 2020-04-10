Will the MCO be extended? The answer at 4pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: The question that is on everyone’s mind – whether the Movement Control Order (MCO) which ends on April 14 is extended – will be answered today.

According to a statement by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make an announcement today on further measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He is also expected to make the much-awaited announcement on the status of the MCO which has been enforced since March 18.

The first phase of the MCO which was introduced to break the chain of Covid-19 infections was from March 18 to 31, followed by the second phase from April 1 to 14.

As of yesterday, the situation has been encouraging, with 121 patients cured, exceeding the number of 109 recorded positive cases which brings the total of positive cases to 4,228, with 67 deaths.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, the compliance rate of the MCO was 97 per cent, and the Royal Malaysia Police has issued 95 compound notices of RM1,000 each to the errant individuals.

Also, there are currently 24 red zone areas in the country which are the places where the number of Covid-19 positive cases exceeded 41.

To date, the locations where the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced are Simpang Renggam (Johor), Hulu Langat (Selangor), and three buildings in Kuala Lumpur, namely Menara City One, and the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings.

Simpang Renggam was the first location where the EMCO was enforced on March 27 after 61 residents were found to be positive for Covid-19, and the order has now been extended to April 14.

Up till yesterday (April 9), three states have recorded the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases, namely Selangor (1,118), Kuala Lumpur (699) and Johor (503).

The responsibility now lies with the public to comply with the MCO in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections. – Bernama