Sarawakian, 23, youngest to die in country, infection linked to Kuching church group cluster – Health DG

KUCHING: A 23-year-old Sarawakian woman became the country’s youngest Covid-19 fatality after she passed away here yesterday morning.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the woman was a fifth generation infection of the Kuching church cluster gathering, and had a history of thyroid.

“She (Case 2864) had a history of close contact with two positive cases, namely Case 2469 and Case 2470. She was also a fifth generation of the Kuching church gathering cluster, but was not a participant of that gathering.

“She was treated at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on March 30 and died on April 9 at 9.42am,” he told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, adding she was one of two Covid-19 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours which raised total number of fatalities to 67.

Dr Noor Hisham, who confirmed that the woman was now the country’s youngest coronavirus fatality, said she had sought treatment when the infection was at a late stage.

“Most of the cases, 88 per cent, come in Category 1 and 2 but this patient came to our hospital in Category 4 so you need oxygenation and ventilation, and the patient succumbed to the illness,” he said.

The church gathering, held here from Feb 26 to Feb 28, has been identified as the four major Covid-19 infection clusters in the country.

There are now three deaths from this cluster, which has 110 confirmed cases.

The country’s previous youngest Covid-19 fatality was a 27-year-old man undergoing treatment in Perak, who died March 28. He was the country’s 31st fatality.

Meanwhile, the woman’s death raised the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Sarawak to 13, according to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement yesterday.

It said the victim was a student at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and hailed from Kota Samarahan, and that both her parents had also tested positive for the virus.

It also informed that six new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state yesterday, bringing the total number to 312 since March 13.

Five cases are being treated at SGH and the other at Bintulu Hospital, it added.

On Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases, the secretariat said the cumulative number rose to 2,005 after 141 new cases were recorded yesterday.

Of the total figure, 1,548 were negative while 145 other samples are pending laboratory test results.

Kuching recorded the most new PUI cases at 100, followed by Samarahan (12), Miri (10), Saratok (5), Bintulu (5), Bau (3), Serian (2), Simunjan (1), Sri Aman (1), Betong (1) and Mukah (1).