11-year-old boy leading Football Juggling Contest by juggling 87 times in 30 seconds

KUCHING: Muhammad Izz Zaqwan Adly Safari from Senawang, Negeri Sembilan is currently in the lead of the ‘Football Juggling Challenge’ organised by the Kuching Football Association (FA) from Apr 4 to Apr 14.

Izz Zaqwan, who is 11 years old, managed to juggle a football 87 times within 30 seconds.

According to Kuching Division Football Association president Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, participants of the tournament have to upload a video of 30 seconds showing them juggling a football.

“Whoever juggles a football the highest number of times will be declared the winner,” he added.

Izz Zaqwan’s father Adly Safari Mustaffa told Utusan Borneo, the sister paper of The Borneo Post, that his son had always been an avid fan of football since he was seven years old.

“The challenge organised by Kuching FA in collaboration with Yakult Malaysia is a good way to spend time with children during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“At the moment, only Kuching FA is organising this football juggling challenge and it allows children to showcase their potential,” Adly Safari told Utusan Borneo when contacted today.

He added that Izz Zaqwan was also a player for ‘Akademi Tunas Seremban’, Inspire Soccerkids Club and ‘Raisuri Warriors’.

“Izz Zaqwan has taken part in many tournaments around the world, including the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden; the 2019 Hesse Cup; Quanzhou China 2020; JSSL Singapore 2017; Bangkok International Youth Football Festival Bangkok 2018 and the Asia Pacific Football Tournament Ho Chi Minh Vietnam 2019,” Adly Safari said.

Meanwhile, Fazzrudin said that the football juggling tournament was organised to reduce anxiety among football fans throughout this MCO, which has been extended to Apr 28.

“This is also an opportunity for Kuching FA players to interact with their fans, given that they are not busy with training or competitions now,” said the Tupong assemblyman.

Fazzrudin noted that the video has to be uploaded to Facebook and post it together with hashtags #kuchingfa #kuchingfootballfamily #yakultmalaysia #jugglingchallenge #stayhome.

Winners of the tournament stand to receive cash prizes, tickets to Kuching FA match and a football club official jersey, he said.