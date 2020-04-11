Abdul Karim: State govt to announce new procedures as number of those quarantined in hotels increases

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will announce new procedures in dealing with persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases who are isolated in various hotels around the state.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the number of rooms in hotels used to quarantine and isolate the PUS cases around the state is in shortage as more of them are expected to return to the state from overseas or from other states in the country during the Ramadan period.

“Tomorrow or the day after we will announce the new procedures for those quarantined in designated hotels, taking into account the feedback we get from people and the shortages of hotels to house these PUS cases,” he said during a press conference on the daily Covid-19 update in the state today.

Abdul Karim said one way to deal with this would be to allow the PUSs to go home once their first test results showed negative, and to continue their 14-day home quarantine.

“Maybe after two or three days being quarantined in their hotel rooms, when their results come back negative, they can go home, but they must continue their home-quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day period.

“We will announce it maybe tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

On that note, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak Multimedia Authority is ordering more smart wrist tags to be worn by PUS cases due to a shortage.

“In our (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) meeting (just now) we took note from SMA of the shortage of the tags which could not meet the increasing number of PUS cases at the moment.

“It will take some time for the new batch of tags to arrive,” he said.

In the meantime, Abdul Karim advised those classified as PUS to strictly abide by the MCO and quarantine order, otherwise the police will take action against them.