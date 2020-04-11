Airasia’s S.O.S campaign receives overwhelming response from merchants

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia’s newly-launched Save Our Shops (S.O.S) campaign that helps merchant market their products online, has received an overwhelming response with over 580 new merchants successfully registered as of April 8 to fulfil home-delivery services.

Pete Chareonwongsak, the chief executive officer of Air Asia Group’s logistic arm, Teleport, said the merchants onboard have products for daily essentials, recreational products for children, fashion, home and lifestyle, beauty and healthcare.

New merchants include organic fresh produce farmers Mascorn; sustainable roasted cricket superfood Ento; soy wax candle makers 5Luze Scents; Asean delights Santan; breakfast granola snacks W Place and Kintry; dessert makers Shweets Chocolates & Confectioneries and more, he said.

“AirAsia is promoting the campaign throughout all available marketing channels, including our website, AirAsia.com, as we rally all teams to put together their resources, technology and time to help local businesses go online and transform them to be e-commerce ready.

“We have helped businesses go online in three days, and that in itself is a massive win. We have also enlisted more Teleporters a.k.a Teleport Drivers realising that there is a growing demand for home deliveries,” he told Bernama.

The S.O.S campaign was launched on April 4, 2020, with the aim to help local businesses hit hard by Covid-19 to market their products through AirAsia’s e-commerce platform, OURSHOP and powered by Teleport.

The campaign would enable merchants to sign up at zero commission rate and zero listing fee to market their products on OURSHOP for the whole month of April.

Chareonwongsak said Teleport has received over 3,600 applications from interested merchants since the campaign was announced.

He said the home-delivery service, which currently covers Peninsular Malaysia, would be expanded to Sabah and Sarawak as well as other international markets soon.

A flat shipping fee of only RM7 would be charged under this campaign and it might change post-campaign, he added. – Bernama