Airbnb to expand ‘Frontline Stays’ programme

KUCHING: Airbnb is now preparing to expand its global ‘Frontline Stays’ initiative to assist Covid-19 frontliners in Malaysia, by providing them with safe and convenient places to stay as they carry out their critical work.

The company recently announced the initiative to help house 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers and first responders around the world.

“The programme’s launch in Malaysia, expected to roll out in April, would be a joint effort between Airbnb and Malaysian hosts, endorsed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) Malaysia.

“Airbnb is also exploring working with other local civil societies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to garner support for this initiative,” it said a media statement yesterday.

Airbnb hosts in Malaysia who wish to open their houses and be a part of the programme can sign up via airbnb.com/covid19relief.

Through this programme, frontline staff can book both free and paid stays in 160 countries and regions.

The Frontline Stays initiative has also been expanded so that individual responders can book directly via Airbnb platform, allowing hosts to help even more people who are in immediate need.

In addition, Airbnb would be working with businesses, NGOs as well as government and emergency management agencies in supporting these healthcare staff and first responders.

“Airbnb will continue to waive all fees for the first 100,000 stays booked through this programme.

“The hosts also have the option of opening their homes for free through Airbnb’s ‘Open Homes’ platform, created in 2012 to meet the needs of people requiring emergency housing.

“If the hosts are not able to host for free, Airbnb would still waive all fees on the stay,” it pointed out.

Airbnb head of public policy (Southeast Asia) Mich Goh said: “From floods to earthquakes and other natural disasters, the Airbnb community has a long history of providing accommodation to those in need whenever the worst of situations happens. Amidst this global pandemic, we at Airbnb recognise that medical workers are at the forefront of saving lives and we are committed to working with our community to do whatever we can to support them.

“We’ve been inspired by the generosity of Malaysian hosts and non-profits who have reached out to us seeking ways to support their frontliners. In light of the Movement Control Order (MCO), we’re glad to be able to collaborate with the MoH to do what we can collectively to provide a comforting home to these local heroes who are putting themselves at risk for us every day.”

Khairul and Nani, a husband-and-wife team of Airbnb hosts, have seen their listing booked by stranded overseas guests who have been unable to return home due to cancelled flights.

“Humanity comes first,” said Nani, adding: “Everyone needs a roof to stay under, especially during this trying time. We need to help each other in any way we can.”

Khairul added on: “We hope Malaysian hosts would open Airbnb homes to frontline healthcare staff and first responders as they have been courageous in this fight against Covid-19.”

According to Airbnb, accommodation for relief and medical workers who have higher exposure to Covid-19 requires robust preventive practices and stringent safety standards.

“Airbnb takes the health and safety of its community very seriously and has worked with leading experts and officials to develop a protocol for hosts who support this collective health effort.

“The protocol will be updated to incorporate new requirements from local and national authorities and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” it said.

Examples of safe hosting recommendations include listing entire homes and agreeing to a number of safety requirements including enhanced cleaning, social distancing with their guests, and allowing 72 hours between stays.

Airbnb partners or affiliates would ensure that stays are Covid-19 Related and responders are familiar with safety protocols, pledged the statement.

To help power even more stays for relief workers while they do their critical work, Airbnb has also launched a donation tool, with 100 per cent of the proceeds to go directly to non-profit bodies helping in Covid-19 relief efforts.

To donate, go to airbnb.com/openhomes/covid19relief?donate.

Hospitals and organisations can also use Airbnb to find accommodations for healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response by signing up at the mentioned website.