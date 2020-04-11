Awang Din: More vehicles on Kuching roads today possibly due to roadblocks, easing up of services allowed to operate during MCO

KUCHING: The increasing number of vehicles on the road today is most likely caused by the easing up of services allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Kuching District chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

Among the services allowed to operate during the MCO are barber shops, full-service laundry shops (except self-service laundromats), hardware shops, electrical and electronics shops and optical shops.

Any minor traffic jams today, however, were most likely due to the roadblocks mounted at designated areas, he said.

“However, we are continuing to be very strict at each roadblocks to ensure that the public will abide by the MCO,” said Awang Din when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

A member of the public who highlighted the issue to the Borneo Post had claimed that traffic at Jalan Simpang Tiga heading to the city centre is backed up until the flyover.

The same person also claimed that the number of vehicles at the 3rd Mile bazaar was comparable to the days before the start of the MCO.

When asked to comment on the matter, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said that police have set up a roadblock at Jalan Simpang Tiga, which could have attributed to the traffic jam around 9.30am this morning.