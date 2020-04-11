Barber shops, laundromat among businesses allowed to open under extended MCO, says MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has decided to allow several additional economic sectors to operate in phases during the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been extended until April 28, on condition of strict adherence to health and safety guidelines.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said other industries that are allowed to operate are machinery and equipment, aerospace and science, professional and technical services, including research and development (R&D) related to legal practice, oil & gas, and activities related COVID-19.

In addition, registered traditional medicine services, hardware shops, electrical and electronic shops, optometrist shops, barber shops, and full-service laundry shops are allowed to operate, it said in a statement today.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said companies in the additional sectors listed may submit their application to MITI beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, from 9.00 am.

He said all applications must be made online at MITI, www.miti.gov.my and only applications that are complete and fulfil the conditions will be processed.

Besides adhering to these enhanced terms and guidelines, operating permits are also subject to compliance with the requirements set by Ministry of Health (MoH) and guidelines by other relevant enforcement agencies from time to time.

Azmin said failure to comply will result in the immediate revocation of the operating permit and legal action taken on the offenders.

MITI has reviewed the additional sectors that are allowed to operate based on importance in the global value chain (GVC) and the country’s exports.

The additional economic sectors allowed also have high value-added multiplier, giving impact on the sustainability of SMEs in the economy, particularly in manufacturing and services, as well as size of workforce involved..

The decision was made following MITI’s engagement with various stakeholders, including business and industry associations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and other relevant ministries and agencies, including the MoH and National Security Council (NSC).

The measure is in line with the Cabinet’s decision to establish a Special Cabinet Committee to Mitigate the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economy and Labour Market. The committee tabled several proposals to the Cabinet on April 6 and 8..

Azmin said the spread of COVID-19 would not only have a significant impact on health, but would also have detrimental effects on the economy and the well-being of the people, in particular, the SMEs which constitute the largest contributor to the nation’s workforce.

Hence, he said the government would continue to monitor the compliance of the conditions as stipulated by the MoH and would ensure that health screening and preventive measures are implemented for the safety of employees and customers. – Bernama