Covid-19: Seven new positive cases recorded, total at 334

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded seven new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 334 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

According to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, all of the positive cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The state also recorded 81 new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 2,340.

“From the total, 1,774 cases are negative while 232 are still pending lab test results,” he said when speaking at a State Disaster Management Committee press conference giving the daily updates on Covid-19 today.

He said that Kuching recorded the highest figure of PUIs at 53, followed by Kota Samarahan (9), Miri (7), Bintulu (6), Bau (1), Lundu (1), Serian (1), Sarikei (1), Meradong (1) and Kapit (1).

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said that Sarawak recorded 137 number of Persons Under Surveillance (PUS), or Sarawakians coming back from overseas or other states in the country, bringing the total to 712.

They were all being isolated in hotels in various districts of Sarawak, he added.

“In Kuching, there are 107 PUS placed in Hock Lee Hotel, 87 in Grand Dormani Rajah Court and 78 in Kuching Park Hotel. In Bintulu, there are 16 PUS placed in Warisan Inn and 126 in Park City Everly Hotel.

“In Miri, there are 89 PUS placed in Mega Hotel, 45 in Somerset Hotel, 11 in Ostay Inn, 11 in Cosy Inn and 63 in Imperial Palace. In Limbang, there are 79 PUS placed in Purnama Hotel,” Abdul Karim said.

He noted that sanitising operations carried out throughout the state were “going well” and the works would continue at several more locations identified by the local authorities statewide.

“So far, 53 locations have been sanitised in Kuching, followed by eight in Samarahan, three in Sri Aman, three in Betong, 12 in Sarikei, three in Sibu, four in Bintulu, 29 in Miri and eight in Limbang,” Abdul Karim stated.