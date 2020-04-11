Cut in oil production a good devt in the near term

KUCHING: Saudi Arabia and Russia’s agreement to cut oil production has been viewed a “good development” in the near term to limit supply.

After slightly over a month of drama which started with Russia playing hardball for not agreeing to a further production cut, a consensus has been reached to reduce production to restore the balance in the oil market.

In a report, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (AffinHwang Capital) noted that Opec+ will cut output by 10mmbpd from May until June 2020, before progressively reducing this by 8mmbpd in the second half of 2020 (2H20), and by 6mmbpd starting January 2021 to April 2022. It also said Saudi Arabia and Russia would lead the pack, jointly cutting 3.3mmbpd and 2mmbpd respectively (53 per cent of the deal).

“We anticipated this supply cut, which nevertheless came sooner than expected. However, our concern still lies on global oil demand,” the research team said.

As such, it retained its Brent oil price assumption of an average US$30 to US$35 per bbl for 2020 and US$35 per bbl for 2021.

It also maintained its ‘underweight’ call on the oil and gas (O&G) sector retaining its view that Petronas could reduce capex spending affecting activities within the sector.

Meanwhile, it noted that based on the latest projection by US EIA published on April 7, 2020, the oil market is expected to see an unprecedented supply glut with oversupply hitting 5.7mmbpd and 11.4mmbpd across 1Q to 2Q20.

“This is as compared to its initial March forecast of 1.5 to 1.9mmbpd prior to the coronavirus outbreak. This huge supply glut was underpinned by weaker demand on the back of the global economic disruption, reduced travel globally and on the assumption that Opec+ does not agree to a production cut.

“On the contrary, the supply deficit from 4Q20 until end-2021 is projected to be wider now, by between 1.3 to 2.1mmbpd (as compared to 0.03 to 0.7mmbpd) to support long term oil price, partly due to expected 700,000 bpd lower in US crude production (the 700,000 has yet to factor in the likelihood of a US production cut),” Affin Hwang said.

In a separate note, AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research team (AmInvestment) said with US crude oil inventories steadily rising by 13 per cent YTD to 484 million barrels, it lowered its crude oil price forecast for 2020 to US$35 to US$40 per barrel from US$40 to US$45 per barrel, while maintaining 2021 at US$45 to US$50 per barrel.

“We view lower oil prices as less of a concern compared with the drastic plunge in demand as national oil producers have begun to cut back on production. Brazil’s Petrobras has recently doubled its daily reduction to 200,000 barrels – nine per cent of its current output of 2.1 million barrels, which it did not resort to during the 2015 to 2017 down cycle when oil price fell to US$26 per barrel.

“This major offshore producer has signalled intentions to delay payments and renegotiate contracts with its suppliers to conserve cash flows. If other major oil producers are forced to employ similar measures, this will have a catastrophic impact on the supply chains which multiple service providers rely on,” it highlighted.

It also pointed out that most service providers will be impacted by the lowered prices.

“We maintain our view that most participants in the sector, except those in storage services, will be adversely impacted. Those with upstream production sharing contracts such as Sapura Energy and Hibiscus Petroleum will suffer from lower prices and offtake, followed by fabricators such as MMHE and offshore support providers Bumi Armada and Velesto Energy.

“While service providers as Dialog Group will benefit from heightened demand for tank terminal storage facilities, we expect project deferrals and cost renegotiations on existing contracts by oil majors to compress margins and volume for specialist/maintenance services as well as engineering, procurement and construction activities,” it said.

“Regardless of upstream, midstream or downstream segmentation, we expect the massive global demand destruction from the uncertain extent and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic to continue depressing industry sentiments extensively in the foreseeable horizon,” the research team opined.