Dr Yii: Good move to extend MCO, measures need to be taken to aid business, healthcare sectors

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has commended the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Apr 28 as a good move given that Malaysia is still in the midst of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“And the peak in our country has probably not yet arrived as predicted by the WHO (World Health Organisation) and even JP Morgan,” he noted in a statement today.

Dr Yii said the extension was needed to break the cycle of infection especially in view of the amount of Malaysians coming back from overseas thus risking another wave of infection if no urgent steps were taken.

Since the implementation of MCO, he said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had confirmed that the infection rate had reduced by over three times in three weeks.

On top of that, for public health reasons, the ban on non-essential interstate travel should continue leading up to and beyond Hari Raya Aidilfitri, he opined.

“The risks of spreading the virus particularly to the elderly, in the event of a ‘balik kampung’ (returning to hometown) exodus is real,” cautioned the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker.

Dr Yii said a premature withdrawal or excessive relaxation of MCO restrictions would potentially undo all the good that had been achieved from staying home in the last couple of weeks.

He thus welcomed the extension for it was really needed given that the war against Covid-19 “is far from over” with many sacrifices had to and would continue to be made this year.

He observed that the business sector was affected due to the MCO extension.

“While the second special aid is a welcome addition to help the SMEs, it may be insufficient to keep many businesses going and more importantly to retain employment for the people,” he said.

He opined that the the government needed to consider the impact towards the patients of other diseases besides Covid-19 including cancer and other non-communicable disease (NCDs) who had to delay their treatment or appointments due to the MCO.

Some cancer patients were already struggling to come to terms with the delay in their treatments, he pointed out.

“Many patients with diabetes and kidney ailments may have already missed their appointments and are not getting their regular drug supplies.

“This of course may result in an increase of the rate of hospital admissions due to complications of such diseases that will not only put additional pressure on the hospitals, but in worst case scenarios, increase mortality for patients of such conditions,” he explained.

Dr Yii said many patients had to reschedule elective surgeries that were postponed during the MCO.

According to him, an elective surgery does not necessarily mean that it is optional, but that it can be scheduled in advance because it does not involve an urgent life-threatening condition.

However, he said there were also possibilities that the medical condition of patients might worsen if such procedures were delayed.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) guideline dated March 24 on surgery during the Covid-19 outbreak said ‘all elective surgeries should be postponed as to divert our available resources for those suspected or confirmed to have Covid-19’.

“While I understand behind the rationale of such directive, the effects of it is it will increase the backlog of surgeries caused by the MCO. The doctors will then need to prioritise who needs to have procedures ahead of others.

“As a result, the hospitals will need to work extra hard to clear the deferred surgeries and make way for new ones as soon as they can. This of course slows down intake of new surgical patients after the MCO so that they can clear all of their backlogged cases,” he said.

Dr Yii felt that the government should look holistically on the effects of the MCO on healthcare itself.

He said nobody would want the morbidity or mortality rate of other diseases to go up amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

“That is why I hope with this MCO extension, the government will come up a more detailed supportive policies to really ensure that the different spheres of people most affected by this get the needed support and help,” he added.