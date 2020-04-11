Hair salon operators in Kuching hesitant about opening during extended MCO

KUCHING: Several hair salon operators here are not jumping at the opportunity to reopen their shops although they have been allowed to do so under the extended Movement Control Order (MCO).

Hairdresser Chung Jian Ping, 36, said he has no plans to open during the MCO as health was more important than earning money.

“I think salons should not open during MCO. I don’t plan to open. I think it’s also not going to be easy to do my job give haircuts if customers are wearing masks,” he said.

“Aside from that, it’s not easy to sanitise the chairs and tools for each customer.”

At the same time, he said it did not make sense on how it was possible to maintain social distancing of one meter when he needs to stand close to a customer to give them haircuts.

He also feared that salons will become a place where people congregate as they wait for their turn, thus defeating the purpose of the MCO.

Chung added that it was better to only resume business once pandemic was over, as safety and human lives come first.

Another hairdresser, Alice Fong, 37, said she was not willing to take the risk of opening for business as she has two young children and is also living with her elderly in-laws.

“I personally feel that with the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is not suitable to let hair salons operate. It may cause a new wave of infections and further extend the MCO further period,” she told The Borneo Post.

“As a mother, I am worried because I have two kids at home. I don’t think I want to take this risk and will stay home to be safe.”

Salon owner, Lewis Fong, 43, also said that he has no plans to open until after April 28, when the MCO ends.

“I just don’t feel safe out there yet. I didn’t even go out for one month. I have had everything delivered to me.”

On the government’s move to allow hair salons to operate, he said that it may be good for the economy, as long as hairdressers really practice high standards of hygiene.

He added that in Singapore, hair salons were considered essential services.

The MCO has really hit the business operators hard as it is tough for those who are running their own businesses, he said.

Meanwhile, hairdresser Edmund Yong, 38, said he plans to open when he gets the permission to do so next week.

He said that getting a haircut may not be essential but those who have specific work requirements to look clean and tidy would be relieved with the government’s move to allow barbershops and salons to resume service during the MCO.

“For guys, they may need a haircut desperately. It is possible to cut customer’s hair if they are wearing face masks but for women it’s a bit hard to cut their hair perfectly if they are wearing masks,” he said when contacted today.

He said that once his salon opens, he will provide sanitisation for each customer coming into the salon, and will sanitise the chairs and all the tools after the service.

For social distancing, Yong said he will not allow too many customers to enter at the same time, only allowing one customer entry at a time.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) had said in a statement yesterday that besides barbershops, the sectors allowed to operate are registered traditional medicine services, hardware shops, electrical and electronic shops, optometrist shops, and full-service laundry shops were also allowed to operate.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said companies in the additional sectors listed may submit their application to MITI beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, from 9 am.

He said all applications must be made online at www.miti.gov.my and only applications that are complete and fulfill the conditions will be processed.

Besides adhering to these enhanced terms and guidelines, operating permits are also subject to compliance with the requirements set by Ministry of Health and guidelines by other relevant enforcement agencies from time to time.

Azmin said failure to comply will result in the immediate revocation of the operating permit and legal action taken on the offenders.

Other industries the ministry has also allowed to resume are machinery and equipment, aerospace and science, professional and technical services, including research and development (R&D) related to legal practice, oil & gas, and activities related Covid-19.