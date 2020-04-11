Hardware shops allowed to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays

KOTA KINABALU: Hardware shops will be allowed to operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in Sabah.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the Sabah Government made the decision on April 8 through its Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre.

“The operation is only permitted twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm,” said Safar in a statement released here yesterday.

“Only three hardware shops have been given permission in the Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Penampang, Tuaran, Beaufort, Ranau, Papar, Sipitang, Tenom and Kudat districts. In other areas, only two hardware shops are allowed,” he added.

He said the local authorities would determine which hardware shops would be allowed to operate in each respective districts.

“The local authorities will enforce the Business Operating Procedures compliance such as one-meter social distancing, limiting the number of customers at a time, the length of time on-premises, set-up of one door/entrance and one door/exit, scanning of body temperature and the mandatory use of face masks and use of hand sanitizer for customers and employees,” added Safar.