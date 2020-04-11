Lo: Council to continue ensuring public’s compliance with MCO, safety measures against Covid-19

KUCHING: Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman said that the council will continue to play its role in ensuring that the public comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He lauded the state government’s move in adhering to the extension of the MCO to Apr 28, as was announced yesterday by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The extension will ensure that the nation’s efforts in overcoming Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) will not go in vain and that the Covid-19 situation in the country can be brought under control,” he said in a statement today.

Lo added that the council alongside the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) would continue carrying out sanitising works at public places and those considered red zone areas within MPP’s jurisdiction.

“MPP shall continue to play our role in providing essential municipal services and ensuring that our markets and businesses selling essential goods comply with the guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Daily surveillance will continue to be carried out by the Council’s Enforcement and Public Health Officers to ensure compliance to aspects such as adherence to social distancing guidelines, essential businesses operation hours, maintaining cleanliness of trading premises and the town and ensuring that there is no illegal hawking,” he added.

Aside from that, he announced that the council would be carrying out body temperature screening and provision of hand sanitisers for customers at major wet markets, namely Kota Sentosa Market, 3rd Mile Market and Kota Padawan Market.

At the same time, he said the council would continue to impose entry restrictions on the number of people entering the market at a time to ensure the shoppers can keep a safe distance from each other when when shopping for groceries.

“To the residents in MPP areas, let us be mindful of the sacrifices that our frontline officers like doctors, nurses, policemen, soldiers, Bomba and the council’s officers have made for us.

“Let us all help by staying at home to prevent the spread of this virus, contain it and break the chain as soon as we can. Together, we fight Covid-19.”