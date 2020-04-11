MBKS welcomes decision to extend MCO, will continue with safety measures

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) welcomes the decision made by the federal government to extend the duration of the movement control order (MCO) for another two weeks.

MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said that the government had decided what was best for Malaysians and Sarawakians as a whole.

Through a survey conducted by the council, he asserted that almost 80 per cent voted ‘Yes’ for the extension of the MCO.

“I think now people understand that health is above all, and what they have complied to for the past three weeks would have been a waste if the MCO was lifted.

“So my advice (to the people) is to stay at home, do not panic and be patient,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday night.

When asked what was MBKS’ plan for the next two weeks, he said the council will continue to do whatever it can to make people feel safe, at the same time appealing for their cooperation to comply with all the measures so far.

“Banners, bunting and fishtails are displayed in most areas under MBKS to remind them to wash their hands, to stay at home as well as to practice social distancing.

“Our staff members will continue to clean up all markets and food centres every day, and to take body temperatures, sanitise hands and conduct (full) body disinfection to ensure those in these areas are safe.

“We are also working with the authorities such as the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and the Ministry of Health (KKM) to conduct area disinfection everyday for the month of April, with minimum 2 areas and maximum 3 areas daily,” he said.

With the newly introduced Qmunity app, he said the council is trying to register as many people as it can, and appeal to shopping malls and supermarkets to assist them to get more people to register in order to make it a success.

The app is a location tracking app which helps authorities conduct Covid-19 contact tracing.