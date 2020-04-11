Private preschool operators lament hardship due to prolonged MCO

KUCHING: The operators of private ‘taska’ (nurseries) and ‘tadika’ (kindergartens) are among those feeling the hardest pinch from the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO).

According to Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, these operators had expressed their concern to her recently.

“They (private taska and tadika operators) sad some parents had questioned the need for them to pay the monthly fees for April, May and possibly June and July, when there’s no service provided due to the closure of these preschools. On the operators’ side, they still need to pay monthly salaries to the teachers and assistant teachers, on top of their EPF (Employees Provident Fund) contributions, which form the bulk of the operating costs apart from property rentals, utilities bills and other things,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Nevertheless, Fatimah said the announcement by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg regarding the interest-free loans meant to pay employees’ salaries over the next six months would provide a huge relief for these private preschool operators.

“Having said that, I hope the three parties – the private taska-tadika operators, the parents and the teachers – could have an objective discussion after the lifting of the MCO, about the best possible ways to address unresolved issues so as to achieve a win-win solution.”

In this respect, the minister viewed the early childhood institution as ‘a social enterprise and therefore, an important support system for working parents’.

There are 746 private nurseries and kindergartens in Sarawak, with 2,903 teachers and 785 assistant teachers, whereas the number of pupils at these private institutions stands at 32,572.

Adding on, Fatimah said everyone had been ‘feeling the pinch’ since the implementation of the MCO on March 18 – they included those from the low-income group, the daily-paid workers who lost their means of income, the small-time traders, those who are physically and mentally-challenged, the single mothers and self-dependent senior citizens.

“There is much anxiety and worries among these on how to feed their families.

“With the assistance announced by the federal government and also aid from the state government through ‘Sarawakku Sayang’ economic stimulus packages, the people can breathe a sigh of relief. What needs to be done now is to speed up the disbursement.”

Fatimah also commended the national ‘Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package’.

“The good thing about the Prihatin assistance is that no one is left behind – it covers not only the B40 (low-income group), but also the M40 (medium-income group),” she added.