PropertyGuru reaches out to developers with TechCare

KUCHING: PropertyGuru, in line with its role as Asia’s largest property technology company, has launched PropertyGuru TechCare, aimed at easing the burden on property developers in Malaysia as the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and resulting Movement Control Order (MCO) takes its toll.

Analysts have projected weaker results in coming quarters for industry players as the closure of sales gallery and non-critical construction activities affects transactions and incoming inventory. An estimated 25,000 real estate agents nationwide have also seen viewing and physical listing activities grinding to a halt.

Leveraging on its domestic reach of 3.5 million monthly web visits, PropertyGuru TechCare is timely and tailored to developer needs during this critical period, as more and more Malaysians go online to find information on homes and properties. The launch follows on the recent introduction of its GuruCare suite of initiatives for agents.

“Conservatively, the Covid-19 outbreak and MCO may see property transaction volumes decline in the short term by up to 30 per cent, as seen in 1998, during the Asian financial crisis and Nipah virus outbreak,” PropertyGuru Malaysia’s Country manager Sheldon Fernandez said.

“These numbers are reflected in the US, which has already seen mortgage applications drop by 30 per cent.

“Closer to home, the impacts are being felt by Malaysians from every walk of life, not just by developers and agents, but by businesses across the board and friends and family members as well.

“With TechCare, PropertyGuru hopes to do its part in helping Malaysia get through this difficult time.”

Moves such as Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM’s) reduction of the Statutory Reserve Requirement Ratio to two per cent, moratorium on financing payments and overnight policy rate (OPR) revision as well as the government’s revision to voluntary Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution guidelines have eased financing concerns for property seekers to a large degree.

However, visibility for developers and agents is at its lowest ebb. PropertyGuru TechCare helps developers maintain market engagement while streamlining costs through three initiatives.

These include ‘Double the Value’ whereby PropertyGuru will match developer’s campaign spend, driving greater value and consumer reach, ‘Market Continuity Offer (MCO)’ whereby all active digital campaigns on the PropertyGuru Malaysia portal will receive an additional one-month extension and ‘PropTech Relief Package’ whereby all developer listings continue to be valid until the relevant project is fully sold, and will incorporate a virtual tour powered with Matterport.

Through these initiatives, PropertyGuru aims to support developers in Malaysia through this critical period, as weakened consumer sentiment is projected to persist through the second half of 2020 (2H20).

While unbilled sales may buffer some industry players, those with high gearing may have challenges sustaining operations until the market’s projected recovery in 2021.

The introduction of PropertyGuru TechCare underscores the group’s commitment to PropTech as the solution to many of the property industry’s underlying issues. While many developers have already invested into PropTech initiatives such as online sales platforms and virtual galleries and show units, the Covid-19 outbreak and MCO have served to highlight the need for change.

“There will always be a need for the human touch in the property journey, as well as physical showrooms and site visits,” Fernandez said.

“The online paradigm, however, is more relevant than ever today. Virtual tours, for example, help property seekers evaluate a unit when they are unable to visit it in person.”

By leveraging on PropTech, TechCare delivers high-level market engagement for developers. It will also be supported by the upcoming launch of an industry webinar series bringing together all real estate stakeholders and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to address industry issues.