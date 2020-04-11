Proton to produce and distribute 60,000 face shields

SUBANG JAYA: National automaker Proton is targeting to produce 60,000 face shields in approximately 20 days as part of its efforts to support the country’s front-liners battling Covid-19.

A press release said this follows the loan of 50 Proton X70s to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Production is set to begin on April 13 at Proton’s headquarters in Shah Alam with assembly to be undertaken by staff members who volunteered their services.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said that as a national automotive brand, Proton is driven by its responsibility to develop the local car industry and to support Malaysia and its people in their time of need.

“We have the knowhow to produce cars so we are using that knowledge to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) to support the brave men and women at the frontline of the battle against the spread of Covid-19.

“The face shields will be delivered in batches and we will work closely with the ministry to distribute them according to the level of need in each district,” he said.

Following the regulations set by the Movement Control Order (MCO), Proton has obtained permission from the authorities for a small number of staff to work on the face shield production line at Shah Alam.

Their movement and working hours will be monitored to ensure compliance to distancing rules, added Radzaif.

“To keep within the MCO rules, Proton has limited the number of staff involved in the production process.

“The safety of everyone is of the utmost importance and therefore social distancing and sanitising practices will be strictly enforced on the production line,” he said.