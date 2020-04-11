Singapore PM hopes circuit breaker to be strictly observed

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the one-month circuit breaker measures to mitigate Covid-19 outbreak are very inconvenient.

“They also come at high cost to our economy,” he said in his remarks on the Covid-19 situation today.

“But the more strictly we observe the restrictions, the faster they will work, and the sooner we can ease up on them,” he added.

Lee warned that if some of the residents fail to comply strictly with the measures, “the circuit breaker will fail, then all our inconvenience, pain and sacrifice will have been in vain.”

To lessen the effect of Covid-19 alone, Singapore has to fork out about S$60 billion.

Lee had a week ago announced significantly stricter measures, likening it to a circuit breaker, which started on Apr 7 and will end on May 4.

The decision was made as the republic anticipated a rise in the local Covid-19 cases, especially more unlinked cases, as well as more cases and clusters emerging in foreign worker dormitories.

“Covid-19 is very contagious. It only takes a few people to let down their guard, and the virus will slip through. We need everyone to play their part,” he said, adding that “the next few weeks will be tough.”

To date, Singapore has 1,910 positive cases, of which 568 are imported, 967 local linked while 375 local unlinked cases. – Bernama