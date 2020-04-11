Sinohydro donates 20,000 face masks to SEB

KUCHING: Sinohydro (M) Sdn Bhd donated 20,000 face masks to Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) recently.

Baleh project director Tan Hang Kiak received the items on behalf of SEB, and expressed his gratitude to Sinohydro (M) Sdn Bhd for the donation.

Tan said the protective equipment would have great function in reducing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and provide a safer environment for the staff.

Sinohydro (M) Sdn Bhd has participated in many SEB projects, such as Baleh Hydroelectric Project, and Tanjung Kidurong Combined Cycle Power Plant Project.

The donation by Sinohydro (M) Sdn Bhd is an indication of bilateral friendship and cooperation, he said.

“Shouldering the strategic mission of Sarawak power supply, SEB will continue to fulfill the duty and win the battle against Covid-19 to ensure the normality of economy and people’s lives,” Tan said.

Sinohydro representative Liang Yufei said the Covid-19 outbreak has a great impact on people’s normal work and daily life.

He hoped the donation could help SEB employees in preventing and controlling the pandemic, and believed Sarawak would win the battle as soon as possible so that everything would return to normal.

“Sinohydro (M) Sdn Bhd shares a long term friendly cooperative relationship with SEB, and will actively assist the procurement of materials and epidemic prevention and control,” he said.

The donation has the support of China Consulate-General in Kuching.