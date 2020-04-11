Southbank Grill & Chill wows customers by using Ferrari F430 for deliveries during MCO

KUCHING: Local restaurant Southbank Grill & Chill recently caught the attention of food enthusiasts with their innovative and attractive way to deliver food – by using a Ferrari F430 supercar.

According to the restaurant’s managing director Kenneth Tiong, the restaurant has been carrying out deliveries using the car for about two weeks now during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“On the first week of the MCO, I encountered very bad sales – it dropped by 25 percent from the usual sales that we get.

“My team and I came up with the idea to deliver our food using the Ferrari and posted it on social media, and it actually works.

“With this initiative, we can actually improve our sales – although it will not be comparable to the ones we had previously due to the MCO,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He also implied that customers’ responses were overwhelming as many were eager to take pictures with the supercar.

“If my customers are happy, I am also happy,” he added.

Having to close its doors for its dine-in customers during this period, he also said the restaurant experienced its fair share of financial difficulties especially when it came to the salary of its employees.

“Of course it is the salary, but thanks to the government for subsidising the salary for us, so we don’t feel the burden too much,” he said.

Delivery using the Ferrari can only be done if the customer spends at least RM100 or more in their order, which can be made via WhatsApp at 0138128181, he clarified.

However, he advised customers to order their food at least one day in advance.

“Delivery locations includes areas in downtown Kuching, in Matang, several areas in Samariang and the farthest that we can go is the 7th Mile area,” he added.