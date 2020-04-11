Sports chiefs welcome move to extend MCO

KUCHING: Sports leaders in Sarawak have lauded the government’s decision to extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) for another two weeks from April 15 to 28.

The directive was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a televised broadcast yesterday.

“We actually anticipated the extension of the MCO and agree with the government’s action to further contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country,” said Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association president Dato Patrick Liew.

“The pandemic has caused a great impact on the society and economy throughout the world and our government has introduced economic stimulus package to lessen the impact.

“I think it will take at least one year for our economy to recover and sports alike are also affected.

“In tennis, Wimbledon Open and French Open and other major tournaments have been postponed and that has affected the professional players greatly.”

Liew said it would be very hard for athletes to get their momentum and motivation back especially when they stop training or playing for a period of time.

“For sports people like us who stop playing sports outdoor or indoor for a month or more, we tend to get lazy and feel unmotivated to play and it is not easy for our body to adjust,” added Liew.

As for Johor Sukma, Liew said the postponement of the biennial multi-sport event, originally scheduled to take place in July this year, would give Sarawak more time to prepare.

“However, we have yet to know whether those who are aged over 21 next year are eligible to compete.

“Hence, these athletes tend to feel the pressure and stress and are not motivated to continue with their training,” he said.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said Malaysians must continue to obey the MCO.

He added that athletes must keep their fitness level and carry on with their individual training during the MCO period.

“Programmes have to be rescheduled and l hope that the Youth and Sports Ministry will continue to support us and take care of our athletes.

“For boxing, the athletes have got used to living and training together for a long time and like other Sukma athletes, their well-being, health and safety are the top priority,” he added.

Sharing Rahman’s sentiment was Sarawak Esports Association (Sesa) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi, who felt that the move was necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“I hope that after Phase 3 and by May, we can move on with our normal daily life.”

He revealed that Sesa could organise another online tournament during the extended MCO period.

They are currently co-organising the Sarawak Youth Stay At Home E-Sports Challenge, a three-day online tournament which started yesterday.

“We will try to create a programme for our youth during these few weeks.

“We may be doing some interaction with the industry players through Esports Webinar to discuss on how we are going to further develop esports in the state after the Covid-19 pandemic is over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee said the government has made the right call to prolong the MCO.

“Yes, the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, their families and the community is the top priority. It is a world crisis and we have to follow instructions and directives for the sake of our health and safety,” he said.