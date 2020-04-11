Sports complex hostel to house quarantine centre

KOTA KINABALU: The state government is planning to convert the multi-purpose hall at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex into a temporary quarantine centre to aid efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said his ministry is working closely with various departments and agencies for the conversion to take place as soon as possible.

Phoong who visited the site yesterday said the matter had been confirmed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal earlier on Wednesday.

“Today we visited the site to ensure that everything would run smoothly once the conversion efforts begin.

“Several officers were also present from the various departments and agencies involved including JKR, Sabah Sports Board, Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Health Department, the hospital and others,” he said on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment if the multi-purpose hall would be for certain demographics only, Phoong said it would be up to the Health Department.

“The conversion will be handled by the Public Works Department (JKR) and after completion we will hand it over to the Health Department for specific arrangement,” he said.

Whether it would be used to quarantine specific demographics only such as illegal immigrants whose numbers of infected persons are growing in the absence of focused containment efforts Phoong said; “It is up to the Health Department”.

It was learnt although not confirmed that immigrant clusters in Putatan have been identified. Whether they are being detained or quarantined was still unknown.

The public’s concern on this is that with no documentation on their numbers, government efforts to try and contain the Covid-19 virus from spreading among them (illegal immigrants) would be hindered.

The fact that they may be reluctant to come forward for fear of being processed and detained by the Immigration Department is also another concern.

Towards this end, Phoong said other sports complex facilities under Sabah Sports Board such as in Tambunan and Ranau have been converted earlier for the same purpose.

“I cannot comment on other details, but what I can say is my Ministry is very cooperative with the Health Department and we will do everything we can to contribute effort in the government’s fight to control the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Phoong thanked everyone who is directly involved in or contributing to the conversion project.