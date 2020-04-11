State government to waive rentals for GLC premises

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will waive rentals to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector which are operating in premises owned by government-linked companies (GLCs), says Datuk Pating Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said state GLCs such as Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) had agreed to waive the rentals of their premises to SMEs tenants until September.

“On March 23, 2020, I announced a discount of 50 per cent for rental of markets and stalls particularly under the purview of the local authorities.

“Now the government will waive rentals to SMEs in the retail sector which are operating on premises owned by GLCs,” he announced during a press conference held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Abang Johari said he hoped that the private sector would emulate the state government’s initiative .

“I would also like to encourage owners of private premises throughout Sarawak, for example tHe Spring, Vivacity, Merdeka Plaza, Aeon Mall, Star Megamall, Delta Mall, Boulevard, Imperial, Majma Mall, Bintang Plaza and others to provide similar assistance to their tenants,” he said.

He hoped that they would reduce their rental rates considering that the government had given them 25 per cent discount on their assessment rates.

He added that the Sarawak government had also granted them 15 per cent utility bills discount for commercial premises.