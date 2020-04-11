STU: Make known home-based learning initiative the soonest

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) hopes that the Education Ministry (MoE) would make known the home-based learning initiative as soon as possible to facilitate the teaching and learning process.

STU president Macky Joseph said this in a press statement yesterday, following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that schools would stay closed until the spread of the Covid-19 had been effectively overcome.

Muhyiddin had requested the MoE to implement home-based learning initiative during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, and maybe for subsequent longer period until schools had been deemed safe for reopening.

“STU awaits the initiative by the Education Ministry to adopt home based learning. Have it made known as soon as possible.

“The focus is on supporting teaching and learning in the context of its unfamiliar online environment.

“All concerned (parties) should do as much as they can to adapt and adopt available platform and means to continue education is on. Education is for all,” said Macky.

STU thus urged the government to urgently upgrade the Internet connectivity and information-communication technology (ICT) accessibility, especially in the remote and rural areas, with regard to education, he added.