Three glue-sniffing teenagers detained for violating MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Three teenagers, including a girl, were detained by police for sniffing glue at the Kota Kinabalu Central Market yesterday night.

The teenagers, aged 12, 16 and 20, were also detained for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) around midnight yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the trio were spotted by police in a suspicious manner as enforcememt team was carrying out patrols.

The suspects were subsequently taken to the Karamunsing police station where they will be remanded for further investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligence as their act is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease and under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.