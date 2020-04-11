Two more roads closed in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU The district police has closed two other roads leading to Lahad Datu town since Wednesday to further strengthen the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said the action aims to control vehicle movement as well as ensure that members of the public comply with the MCO.

Nasri said so far Lahad Datu has recorded 96 per cent compliance level and he hopes it will continue to achieve our objective to break the chain of Covid-19.

Among the roads involved are the roundabout near the Court and Jalan Tengah Nipah. With this closure, Lahad Datu town is now only accessible through Jalan Pantai and Jalan Kastam Baru, he said.

Nasri when contacted yesterday also hopes that members of the public will cooperate with the security forces by obeying the order.

He added that members of the public should stay at home and go out to attend urgent matters only as well as to get daily needs.