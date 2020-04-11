Unimas’ Covid-19 victim stayed outside campus, says minister

KUCHING: The public should not be overly concerned over the situation in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) following the death of a 23-year-old female student from the university who succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The parents who have children studying in Unimas need not have to worry because, this student (who died) stayed outside of campus and an investigation found that she contracted the virus from outside of the university as well,” he said.

Abdul Karim, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) deputy chairman, said the parents of the deceased – both teachers – tested positive for Covid-19 and the headmaster of the school where they are teaching, had also been tested positive.

“I have spoken to the vice-chancellor of Unimas last night (Thursday) and he had asked me to convey to the public that they need not have to worry,” he said at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Covid-19 had also claimed the life of a lecturer from Kota Samarahan on March 31, and Abdul Karim stressed that the lecturer also stayed outside of the Unimas campus.

Moreover, the minister said the student who passed away was only referred to the hospital at the late stage.

“This is the reason when we know we have been exposed to someone tested positive (for Covid-19), we must quickly go and do check-up. Don’t wait until it reaches the third or fourth stage.”

He added the 23-year-old also suffered from thyroid disease. In this regard, Abdul Karim urged those who attended functions where the Covid-19 carriers were detected, to come forward immediately, adding that he personally had undergone the check-up for the virus twice.