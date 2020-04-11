Willie: MPs not getting RM200,000 aid from state government

KUCHING: Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Willie Mongin said he never received any Covid-19 allocation from the state government.

The Puncak Borneo MP said claims that all elected representatives in Sarawak including MPs had received RM200,000 each from the state government, was not true.

“That is not correct at all. Actually the RM200,000 is only for the assemblymen.

“I, as a MP, never received the money,” he said.

Willie said each MP was only given 1,000 food parcels to be distributed by the Welfare Department, while for the rest in his constituency were contributions from the Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Service Centre.

“So to those keyboard warriors, don’t simply create stories and say the YB (elected representative) ‘makan duit’ (take the money for themselves) and abuse the funds and so on,” he said.

According to Willie, there are 13,790 names in Puncak Borneo list to receive the food parcels, but to source for funds is not an easy task.

“The delivery has started and to those who have not received theirs, I hoped they would wait patiently.”

Willie also expressed his disappointment with several Ketua Kaum (headmen) who refused to cooperate with his centre regarding this assistance, which resulted in the villagers becoming victims.

“In fact, they should put politics aside and help the people. However, I have reported this to the district officer and the State Secretary,” he said.

Willie said his service centre had initiated food aid for the people in his constituency because he understood the grievances of the people from the lower income group, whom he must do his best to help.