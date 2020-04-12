10 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 10 new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 260 in the state.

The Ministry of Health reported that three of the new cases were detected in Tawau and another three in Penampang, and one each in Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beaufort and Keningau.

Meanwhile, seven patients recovered from the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 103 in the state.

Sabah is currently the state with the sixth highest number of cases in the state, behind Selangor (1,183), Kuala Lumpur (759), Johor (544), Sarawak (334) and Negeri Sembilan (309).