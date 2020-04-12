4,000 Asajaya constituents to receive food, face masks

KUCHING: Over 4,000 people in Asajaya state constituency would be receiving food and face masks under the Sarawak government’s ‘Sayangku Sarawak’ aid package.

According to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, these items would be distributed through the district office, and the implementation would be run with help from the Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteers Corp (Rela), the local Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) and teams from state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He says the assistance is aimed at easing the burden off the people from over 30 villages in Asajaya.

“We aim to help our local folk, especially those living outside the city, who are complying with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The current situation has made it difficult for them to go out and earn their living and also to buy everyday goods,” said Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman.

He added that the distribution would be carried out in stages and as such, he called upon the villagers to be patient while waiting for their turns to receive the supplies from Asajaya District Office.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, thanked the federal and state governments for arranging the food assistance schemes targeted at those living in the rural areas.

The Asajaya constituents who are the food aid recipients comprise those from Kampung Asajaya Cina, Kampung Asajaya Laut, Kampung Asajaya Tengah, Kampung Asajaya Ulu, Kampung Beliong, Kampung Beliong Cina, Kampung Lubok Kura, Kampung Moyan Laut, Kampung Moyan Ledang, Kampung Moyan Ulu, Kampung Moyan/ Serpan Cina, Kampung Rebak, Kampung Sambir, Kampung Sampun Baru, Kampung Sampun Gerunggang, Kampung Sampun Jugu, Kampung Sampun Kelili, Kampung Sampun Tebun, Kampung Sebandi Matang, Kampung Sebandi Ulu, Kampung Serpan Laut, Kampung Serpan Ulu, Kampung Sri Tajo, Kampung Subi Ketup/ Sebandi, Kampung Tambirat, Kampung Tambirat/Ketup, Kampung Tanjong Apong, Kampung Teluk Sabang, Kampung Tambey, Kampung Sui, Kampung Tambey Parit Perentah and Kampung Kuarters.