Ask, and we will answer

Question 1: I would like to ask whether I can write a will where I instruct my husband to distribute my assets according to a separate letter? My reason in doing so is because I foresee myself will change my mind and I would like to have the flexibility so I do not have to write my will again and again.

Rockwills Answer: You should treat your will as a definitive instruction on your asset distribution when you are no longer around. Having separate letter containing further distribution instructions is like adding another layer of ambiguity.

Moreover, not only may the instructions in the letter not be legally binding, it could create a lot of disputes where parties can contest the authenticity of the letters. Affected parties might argue that the letters could have been forged or tampered with by the person holding it.

We suggest that you should confine your distribution instructions in your will and rewrite them as and when you need to. This can avoid many possible issues and dispute among those whom you have left behind. It is also easier for your executor to carry out your instructions.

Question 2: I know that a will is for me to write down how my assets are to be given to my family when I die. I wonder can I leave a message to them? If that is possible, can I also leave a message to a person who is not related to my will?

Rockwills Answer: Yes, you can leave a personal message to your family in your will. In fact, many of our clients do so in their will as well. It adds feelings to your will that serves as a final message rather than just impassive instructions of your assets of distribution.

Some of our clients even write in explanations or reasons for their distribution instructions so that their family could understand why they had made such decisions especially when they foresee that there could be unhappiness among the beneficiaries if such distributions were carried out.

It is a very prudent move to avoid any misunderstanding that could cause unnecessary disputes or relationship breakdown.

You can leave a last message to persons who are not related to your will.

Depending on sensitivity, you may also write a letter and place it into a sealed envelope where your executor can pass it to your friend separately.

